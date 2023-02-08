Panthers Fan Fest is Wednesday as team breaks from Spartanburg for Uptown

For many Panthers fans, Wednesday's Fan Fest will be their first chance to see No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young in person.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will take a short break from training camp in Spartanburg for Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium Wednesday night, giving many fans their first opportunity to see top draft pick Bryce Young in action.

Tickets to Fan Fest are just $5 and proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets for Fan Fest are stil available and can be purchased at this link. In addition to sending that money to charity, the Panthers are asking all fans in attendance to bring school supplies to help support Charlotte-area teachers and students. Needed supplies include pencils, crayons, markers and glue sticks.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with practice scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Panthers Fan Fest also includes performances by Sir Purr, the TopCats, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The night will end with a spectacular fireworks and laser show with interactive LED wristbands that will be given to fans when they enter the stadium.

As for practice, this will be a great opportunity for Carolina fans to get their eyes on No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young. The 2021 Heisman winner has shown tremendous progress throughout camp to this point with head coach Frank Reich saying Young's done all the right things to establish a rapport with his teammates and coaches. He's also garnered praise from several veterans, including wide receiver D.J. Chark and tight end Hayden Hurst.

It's been a busy offseason for the Panthers. The team hired Reich as its next head coach then made a huge trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the No. 1 pick in the draft. They've also added several key veterans, like wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Vonn Bell.

If you're unable to attend Fan Fest, it will be broadcast on the Carolina Panthers TV Network with host Taylor Zarzour and Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr.

