Football fever: Panthers Fan Fest tickets available

Carolina Panthers fans will get their first glimpse of Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 2. Here's how you can get tickets for Fan Fest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tickets are now on sale for Carolina Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 2.

Panthers Fan Fest is the team's annual public practice in Uptown Charlotte and includes performances by the Top Cats, PurrCussion, Sir Purr and the Black & Blue Crew. Plus, it will be fans' first opportunity to see Bryce Young in action at the Panthers' home stadium.

For those who can't wait for Fan Fest, Panthers training camp begins July 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg. Practices are open to the public during training camp.

Tickets can be purchased on the Panthers' website and Ticketmaster. They cost $5 and proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. Tickets are limited to six per Panthers and Ticketmaster accounts. Group tickets are available through the Bank of America Stadium ticket office at 704-358-7876.

Panthers Fan Fest Schedule

5:30 p.m.: Gates open

6 p.m.: On-field entertainment begins

7 p.m.: Practice begins

9:15 p.m.: Fireworks and laser show

The 2023 season marks a new chapter in Carolina Panthers history. With new head coach Frank Reich and rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm, fans are excited to see a new, winning brand of football in the Carolinas. With the entire NFC South rebuilding, some experts are predicting the Panthers to contend for a playoff spot in Young's first season.

