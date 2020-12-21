Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney

Hurney began his second stint as Panthers general manager in 2017. He helped build two teams that made Super Bowl berths in Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they are parting ways with general manager Marty Hurney.

Hurney's contract initially ran through June 2, 2021. He has been the team's general manager since 2017, when he replaced Dave Gettleman.

Tepper told Panthers.com he and Hurney had different ideas about the team's future and felt it was time to make the change.

"I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh," Panthers owner David Tepper said. "We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I'm sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides.

The search for Hurney's replacement will begin immediately with input from head coach Matt Rhule.

"You look at successful organizations, and there's a certain alignment between the head coach and the GM," Tepper said. "To think that you can do that without some sort of alignment is nuts. So to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid. I don't want to be stupid, OK?"

The Panthers fell to 4-10 after Saturday night's loss at Green Bay. The Panthers have struggled without star running back Christian McCaffrey, who last played Nov. 8 at Kansas City.