Panthers announce girls high school flag football league with CMS

The Panthers will give Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools a $50,000 grant to support a girls flag football league for high school students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced the launch of a girls high school flag football league that will begin this year.

A total of 20 CMS schools will participate in the league, which will give girls the opportunity to participate in the fast-growing sport of flag football, which is now sanctioned as a varsity sport in six states nationwide.

The Panthers are providing $50,000 in funding for the program, which includes school resources and custom Nike uniforms for the athletes. Panthers legend Mike Rucker was at Tuesday's announcement and uniform reveal at Bank of America Stadium.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of a pilot girls high school flag football league, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls. Our hope is this league will lead to increased participation by high schools across our region,” said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. “We are especially pleased to be able to announce the program launch as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.”

