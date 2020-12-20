Carolina Panthers fall to Green Bay Packers

The Carolina Panthers didn't have 2019 All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey or offensive tackle Russell Okung for Saturday night’s game at Green Bay.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Carolina Panthers fell to the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay Saturday night. FINAL SCORE: 24-16, Packers.

The Panthers are now 4-10 this season, and the Packers are now 11-3.

Aaron Jones rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Green Bay Packers reached the end zone on their first three series before hanging on to beat the Carolina Panthers 24-16.

Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-low 143 yards but produced a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for the Packers. Rodgers became the first player in NFL history to throw at least 40 touchdown passes in three separate seasons. He had 45 during his 2011 MVP campaign and 40 in 2016.

FINAL: #Packers 24, #Panthers 16



Outstanding second-half defense. Offense just not good enough. 10 losses, 8 by one possession. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 20, 2020

McCaffrey missed a game for the 11th time this season. The Panthers had listed him as doubtful with a thigh injury. McCaffrey hasn’t played since a 33-31 loss to Kansas City on Nov. 8.

The only other games he played were in the first two weeks of the season. Okung has a calf injury that made him questionable. This will be the seventh game he’s missed this year.