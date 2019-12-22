INDIANAPOLIS — It was another tough week for the Carolina Panthers, as they lost to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon. Final score: 38-6.

Will Grier, a Davidson native, started as quarterback in Sunday's game instead of Kyle Allen, who had been filling in for Cam Newton.

In the first quarter, Panthers' wide receiver DJ Moore was evaluated for a concussion and late entered concussion protocol.

This is the Panthers' third losing season in four years.

Indy won for the first time in five weeks. Nyheim Hines broke the franchise's single-game record with 195 yards on punt returns. It was the highest total by any NFL player in 15 years.

The Panthers have lost seven straight. Both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Panthers will take on the New Orleans Saints for their final game of the regular season on Sunday, December 29 at 1 p.m. When the Panthers played the Saints earlier this season on November 24, they narrowly lost -- 34-31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

