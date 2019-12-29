CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers finished up the season with another loss.

The Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium on Charlotte. Final score: 42-10

It was the team's eighth straight loss in a losing season.

On the bright side, running back Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to join the 1,000-1,000 club.

McCaffrey joins Roger Craig (49ers in 1985) and Marshall Faulk (Rams in 1999) as the only running backs in that elite club.

The third-year running back needed 67 yards receiving coming in and reached that mark with a 17-yard reception from Kyle Allen late in the third quarter against the Saints.

He received high-fives and hugs from his teammate on the sideline after the announcement.

Panthers rookie quarterback Will Grier was carted to the locker room after taking a sack early in the second quarter.

The Panthers said Grier injured his foot and wouldn't return to the game.

Kyle Allen replaced Grier, who left the game with a 0.0 passer rating. He was 1 of 8 for 4 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown by A.J. Klein.

