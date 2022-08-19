Matt Corral, PJ Walker to split QB duties for Panthers vs Patriots

Matt Rhule said offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo wants to give both players an opportunity to play before the final preseason game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers will have a new starting quarterback Friday at New England, but it won't be Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold.

Instead, PJ Walker will start Friday's exhibition against the Patriots. Rookie Matt Corral will alternate quarters with Walker, meaning Mayfield and Darnold won't play at all after several joint practices with the Patriots.

Head coach Matt Rhule said the decision to play Walker and Corral was made so offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo can give both players a chance to see what the backup role is like in the regular season. It's unclear if the Panthers plan to have four quarterbacks on the roster or if they'll trim the room to three.

As for the starting job, it's unclear when Rhule will decide who is QB1 come Week 1 against the Browns.

Corral is still getting a half of work, which seems appropriate. I guess you can be upset that he’s not starting. But I also would love to see him in the 4th qtr again to see how he handles a late drive this time. He’s going to be out there with backups regardless. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 19, 2022

"It's two things; we want to see them both with the same groups, as best we can, so they both have the same set of receivers, and there's a consistency there," Rhule told Panthers.com. "And then we see them with the third group, so there's some consistency there."

Rhule elaborated, saying McAdoo wants Walker and Corral to understand they must always be ready to go as the backup. Friday's exhibition will be used as a simulation for them coming in and out of the game.

Walker and Corral split duties in the second half of last week's preseason opener, with Walker getting more action before Corral closed the game.

