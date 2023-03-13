Report: Panthers would be willing to trade QB Matt Corral

NFL Network insider Mike Giardi reported that the Carolina Panthers would be willing to trade second-year quarterback Matt Corral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Days after the Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team could be looking to trade one of its quarterbacks.

Second-year quarterback Matt Corral could soon be on the move, according to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, who reported Carolina "would be willing" to move Corral. It's unclear how much they'd get in return at this point.

Corral missed the entire 2022-23 regular season with a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. He was competing for the team's third-team position when he was injured.

Heard from multiple sources that the #Panthers would be willing to move last year's 3rd round draft pick, QB Matt Corral. Cost won't be high. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 13, 2023

According to Giardi, the cost for Corral wouldn't be high. The Panthers appear poised to draft their next quarterback No. 1 overall, leaving Corral no clear path to playing time.

Carolina traded wide receiver DJ Moore, two first-round picks and two second-round picks to Chicago in exchange for the top pick. Head coach Frank Reich has publicly praised incoming rookies Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, with multiple reports saying the Panthers are likely to select Stroud.

