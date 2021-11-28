Dolphins roll past Panthers in 33-10 win

Carolina is now 5-7 on the year.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jaylen Waddle had nine catches for a season-best 137 yards and a touchdown, and the Miami Dolphins forced Cam Newton into one of the worst statistical days of his career on the way to beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Newton went 5-of-21 through the air for 92 yards and two interceptions. The Panthers quarterback did score their lone touchdown of the game.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers (5-7) on the ground with 35 yards on 10 carries.

Myles Gaskin had two short rushing scores for Miami, which became the sixth team in NFL history to immediately follow a 1-7 start with four consecutive wins. The quarterback matchup was totally one-sided.

Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a score. Newton was pulled in the fourth quarter after completing just five of 21 passes for the Panthers, who lost for the seventh time in their past nine games.

Carolina will be back in action in Charlotte on Sunday, Dec. 12, against the Atlanta Falcons. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

