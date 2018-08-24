CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers named a new team president on Friday.

Tom Glick will join the organization on September 16 and oversee the team’s day-to-day operations.

Glick has more than 25 years of experience in sports management. He worked in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join the Panthers family. He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally," said Panthers owner David Tepper. "I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets as we look to win on the field and in the community."

Glick is a two-time winner of Sports Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 award. He was the first American elected to serve on the Board of the Football League in England. Glick has also served on the Football Association Council and the Professional Game Board.

“I am honored to join the Panthers. David has a clear and exciting vision for the team, and I can see and feel the buzz and anticipation for this new era of Panthers football," Glick said. "I’m ready to get started and will give everything to help the team deliver for our fans, players, staff, partners and our communities throughout North and South Carolina.”

Glick and his wife, Maria, have three children – Chuck, Ted and Maisy.

© 2018 WCNC