Carolina Panthers lose to New Orleans Saints

The Panthers were looking to make a comeback this week after breaking their three-game winning streak last Sunday. The Panthers are now 3-4 this season.

NEW ORLEANS — The Carolina Panthers lost to the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans Sunday after a close game. FINAL SCORE: 27-24, Saints.

Editor's Note: The attached video aired at an earlier date, prior to the Panthers' game against the Saints.

Speaking after the game against the Saints, Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule acknowledged they needed to make one more play in the fourth quarter, after ending the third quarter on a 24-24 tie.

"We were not able to make that play at the very end," Rhule said.

For Panthers Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, the game had a personal element — playing against his former team. Bridgewater had served as backup to Saints Quarterback Drew Brees during his time on the team, then faced off against him Sunday in New Orleans.

Now coming off back-to-back losses, the Panthers will face the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night in Charlotte. The Panthers beat the Falcons when they played October 11, leading to the firing of the Falcon's now-former head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.