Washington spoils Cam Newton's game back in Charlotte, downs Panthers 27-21

Cam Newton accounted for three touchdowns in his return to Bank of American Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a near storybook ending for the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another but was dropped on a fourth-down attempt in the final two minutes of the game as the Washington Football Team was able to hang on for a 27-21 win on Sunday, Nov. 21, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Panthers fall to 5-6 on the year while Washington moves to 4-6 on the year.

Newton wrapped up the game behind center going 21-of-27 for 189 yards with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run in his first game back as the official starter for the Panthers.

Along with Newton's 24-yard rushing score, he also connected with wide receiver DJ Moore for 10 yards and running back Christian McCaffrey for 27 yards.

It was also a big day for McCaffrey (seven catches, 60 yards), who has now eclipsed 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards for his career.

Carolina had trouble containing Washington's quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

He finished 16-of-22 for 206 yds with three touchdowns.

FINAL: Washington 27, Carolina 21



Cam played pretty well, the defense surprisingly did not. #Panthers fall to 5-6. At Miami next week. @wcnc I #nfl — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 21, 2021

The Panthers are back in action on Sunday, Nov. 28, with a road trip to take on the Miami Dolphins. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

