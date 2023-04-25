Carolina Panthers draft history: 2011 - present

For the second time in franchise history, the Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 overall draft pick. Here's a look at previous first-round picks since 2011.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and Carolina Panthers fans are counting down until the team selects its franchise quarterback of the future.

Carolina made waves in March when it decided to trade wide receiver D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. In all, Carolina gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Moore for the rights to this year's top pick.

It's a hefty price to pay for the No. 1 selection, but it gives general manager Scott Fitterer, team owner David Tepper and head coach Frank Reich the pick of the litter when it comes to finding the team's next franchise quarterback.

It was in 2011 that the Panthers had the No. 1 overall pick for the first time in team history. After a dismal 2010 season that saw Jimmy Clausen, Matt Moore and Brian St. Pierre at quarterback, the team cleaned house. Ron Rivera was named head coach and soon after, it was time for the team to draft its next star player, who ended up being Newton.

Here's a look at the Panthers' first-round draft picks starting in 2011 and a snapshot of their time in Carolina.

2011: Cam Newton, No. 1 overall

After a rocky start to his college career at Florida, Newton transferred to junior college before finding his way back to the SEC at Auburn. In one season Newton went from one of the biggest "what if?" prospects to a can't-miss superstar. He led the Tigers to an undefeated season, including a famous comeback win over rival Alabama and the national title, as well as the Heisman Trophy.

It didn't take long for Newton to become the face of the Panthers. He was the NFL's offensive rookie of the year and made his first Pro Bowl. In 2015, Newton showed how dominant he could be, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and appearance in Super Bowl 50 and claimed the NFL's Most Valuable Player. He also brought a new level of swag to the league with his fashion sense and hip-hop influence that included the "Dab."

Newton had a less-than-amicable split from the team in March 2020 before he returned in November 2021. He hasn't played in the NFL since the end of the 2021 season but has said he's open to being a backup quarterback.

2012: Luke Kuechly, No. 9 overall

One year after drafting Newton and bringing in tight end Greg Olsen, general manager Marty Hurney landed another key player that would anchor the defense for nearly a decade in linebacker Luke Kuechly.

The soft-spoken linebacker was an immediate star, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning All-Pro honors seven times. He twice led the NFL in tackles and was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

Keuchly announced his retirement after the 2019 season following a series of head injuries that cut his career short. He briefly worked as a scout with the Panthers and has done some broadcasting.

2013: Star Lotulelei, No. 14 overall

Lotulelei worked his way up and down draft boards during his final season at Utah. His draft stock took a slight hit when he was diagnosed with a heart condition that kept him from working out at the combine. Lotulelei was eventually cleared and was picked by the Panthers in the middle of the first round.

He spent five seasons in Carolina before following defensive coordinator Sean McDermott to Buffalo in 2018. Lotulelei never fully bounced back to form after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and was cut by the Bills in March 2022.

2014: Kelvin Benjamin, No. 28 overall

When Panthers legend Steve Smith left the team after the 2013 season, Carolina turned to Benjamin to be the next star receiver. The Florida State product showed flashes during his rookie season, hauling in 73 passes for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns.

Benjamin missed the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL in training camp and was never quite the same. Despite a solid 2016 season, Benjamin's relationship with the team deteriorated. He was traded to Buffalo, where he publicly called out Cam Newton, who confronted Benjamin before a preseason game between the teams. Benjamin last played in the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018.

2015: Shaq Thompson, No. 25 overall

The Panthers drafted Thompson with the 25th pick in the 2015 draft. He was drafted as the heir apparent to Thomas Davis, who helped revolutionize the "big nickel" position, which allows fast linebackers to also specialize in coverage.

Thompson's spent his entire career with Carolina. He's recorded over 100 tackles each of the last four seasons, including a career-high 135 in 2022. He's fourth all-time in team history for tackles with 698.

2016: Vernon Butler, No. 30 overall

Fresh off a Super Bowl season, the Panthers looked to revamp the defensive line by taking Butler out of Louisiana Tech. With KK Short expecting a contract extension, Butler was picked as his eventual replacement if a deal couldn't get done.

Short wound up staying and Butler failed to make an impact. He's probably best known for punching Colts tight end Jack Doyle in a 38-6 loss and giving fans the middle finger while walking out. To make things worse, Butler thought Doyle was a different player and hit the wrong man. Woof.

2017: Christian McCaffrey, No. 8 overall

McCaffrey wowed everyone with this athleticism at Stanford. He was a Heisman finalist and was one of the most gifted players to enter the NFL. McCaffrey, who earned the nickname "Run CMC," became the third player in NFL history to log 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Despite his playmaking ability, McCaffrey's time in Carolina was marred by his inability to stay healthy. He missed a combined 23 games in 2020 and 2021. He was traded to the 49ers shortly after head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

2018: D.J. Moore, No. 24 overall

Moore was touted for his route-running by none other than Steve Smith Sr., who said this was the first time Carolina found a receiver who could replace him. Moore made solid improvements over his career and logged over 1,100 yards three years in a row from 2019 to 2021.

He also caught an epic touchdown pass from P.J. Walker against the Falcons. Moore and a package of draft picks were sent to Chicago in March for the No. 1 pick.

2019: Brian Burns, No. 16 overall

The Panthers drafted Burns with the intention of molding him into an elite NFL pass rusher. The choice paid dividends almost immediately and he recorded a career-high 12.5 sacks in 2022. He was linked to several trade rumors last season, including a reportedly big offer by the Rams.

Carolina kept him, though, and Burns was thankful for that.

"I want to stay with my guys," he said after the trade deadline. "I love Charlotte. It would break my heart to leave my defense."

2020: Derrick Brown, No. 7 overall

Derrick Brown was a force at Auburn and made a case to be one of the top picks in the 2020 draft. He slipped to No. 7, giving Carolina a dominant defender to anchor the interior.

He had a career-best season in 2022, posting 67 total tackles. That was the most by a Panthers defensive lineman, tying Mike Rucker. He's also making a difference off the field and was nominated for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

2021: Jaycee Horn, No. 8 overall

The Panthers passed on Justin Fields to beef up its secondary, drafting Horn out of South Carolina. He missed most of his rookie season with a foot injury before returning to lead the team in interceptions in 2022.

His father, Joe, spent seven seasons with the Saints.

2022: Ikem Ekownu, No. 6 overall

The Charlotte native was the first offensive lineman off the board in the 2022 draft. Ekwonu, nicknamed "Ickey," became a star at NC State and was coveted by NFL teams.

He became the team's starting left tackle from day one and will be the primary protector of this year's draft choice. And that's a good thing for the incoming rookie, as Ekwonu allowed the fewest pressures of all qualified rookie tackles, according to PFF.

