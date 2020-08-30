First Carolina Panthers player placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The designation either means defensive back Derrek Thomas has tested positive for the coronavirus or that he was exposed to someone who had the virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After more than a month of COVID-19 testing, the Carolina Panthers have placed their first player on the reserve and/or coronavirus list.

Defensive back Derrek Thomas was waived last week by the team with an injury designation. After clearing waivers, he was placed on the team's injured reserve list.

Since Thomas is allowed to use the facility to rehab his injury, he was required to do daily COVID-19 testing.

The designation of being on the COVID-19 reserve list either means Thomas has tested positive for the coronavirus or that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Thomas is the first Panthers player to be put on the list. Up until this point, the Panthers were one in only a handful of teams that had not placed any players on the list.

