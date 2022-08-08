Panthers kick off the preseason in Washington

The Commanders will host Carolina Aug. 13, where they will face a team led by former coach Ron Rivera.

WASHINGTON — The Carolina Panthers are playing the first of three preseason games on Aug. 13. They'll face a team led by their old coach, Ron Rivera.

Kick-off between the Panthers and the Washington Commanders is set for 1 p.m. at FedEx Field in Maryland. It'll mark the sixth time both teams met on the gridiron in the preseason. Carolina has so far won four consecutive preseason games against Washington, and holds a 4-1 record all-time.

Current head coach Matt Rhule is now in his third season with the team, and the Panthers are aiming to improve under him; the 2021 season saw Carolina end on a 5-12 record and fourth in the NFC South. Half the Panthers' losses then were decided by one score or less. However, Washington leads the all-time series 10-7.

The Commanders are also in their third season with Rivera, who spent nine seasons leading the Panthers. Under Rivera, Washington posted a 7-10 record and placed third in the NFC East.

The last time both teams faced off was in November 2021. Washington walked away with a 27-21 win.

Several new faces will suit up for the Panthers for this game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will don the Carolina colors after being traded from Cleveland, as will wide receiver Rashard Higgins. Johnny Hekker will start punting for the Panthers after 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

Also coming from the Rams is guard Austin Corbett. Wide receiver Andre Roberts comes back to the Carolinas after playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Among those new faces is defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, although he won't be new for Washington; he joined the Panthers after spending six seasons up north, meaning he'll be taking on his former comrades on the turf.

Running back D'onta Foreman comes to Carolina by way of Tennessee. Bradley Bozeman will play center for the Panthers after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Xavier Woods suits up for the Panthers after a season with Minnesota. Meanwhile, linebackers Cory Littleton and Damien Wilson come to Carolina from the Raiders and Jaguars, respectively.

Fresher faces for the panthers come from their 2022 NFL draft class. Charlotte's own Ickey Ekwonu, the Panthers' first-round pick from N.C. State, will hit the turf as an outside tackle. Matt Corral, a third-round pick from Mississippi, will be a quarterback option for the Panthers. Brandon Smith, a 4th-round pick, joins the ranks of Carolina's linebackers.

Sixth-round picks Amarè Barno from Virginia Tech and Cade Mays from Tennesse are also included at defensive end and guard, respectively. Seventh-round pick Kalon Barnes from Baylor, originally from the coastal Texas town of Silsbee, rounds out this draft class as cornerback.

