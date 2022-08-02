Steve Wilks rejoins Panthers coaching staff

Wilks, a Charlotte native who previously coached under Ron Rivera, will return to his hometown team's staff as secondary coach.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Steve Wilks will return to the organization to join Matt Rhule's coaching staff.

Wilks, a Charlotte native who previously coached with the Panthers from 2012 to 2017, will serve as the defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach. He was the Panthers' defensive coordinator before he was hired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.

The 52-year-old graduated from West Charlotte High School before playing football at Appalachian State University. His coaching career started in Charlotte at Johnson C. Smith University in 1995. Wilks has also coached with the Cleveland Browns and was the defensive coordinator at the University of Missouri in 2021.

