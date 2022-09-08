3 things we learned during Panthers training camp

Carolina Panthers training camp is in the rearview. As the team gets ready for the preseason, here's what we learned in Spartanburg.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers training camp came to a close Wednesday, with the team set to return to Charlotte for Fan Fest and the first preseason game of 2022.

Matt Rhule's team entered camp with several questions, particularly at quarterback. The Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield after weeks of speculation linking the former No. 1 overall pick to Carolina. Meanwhile, incumbent Sam Darnold and rookie Matt Corral entered camp hoping to maintain the status quo; Darnold as the starter, and Corral looking for as many reps as possible.

Here's what we learned during training camp:

1. The QB competition isn't over

Mayfield showed flashes at times, including several nice deep throws during camp. Darnold was also competitive, with Rhule praising his ability to fight back in practice. Both quarterbacks took snaps with the first and second teams.

"I think it's an ongoing process," Rhule said. "When we know, we know. If we knew for sure, we'd go on and say it ... I think it's been healthy for our team. The staff and I think it's been done the right way. I'm pleased with where it's at."

Despite all that, Rhule hasn't yet named a starting quarterback. The first depth chart of the season was released Tuesday. Darnold and Mayfield were list co-starters. PJ Walker was No. 3, while Corral was fourth.

Both quarterbacks are expected to play against Washington. Traditionally, the third (now second) preseason game has been when most teams give starters the most playing time. While Rhule may not announce his Week 1 starter, the guy who takes the field first against the Patriots could be the winner.

2. Christian McCaffrey is healthy ... and so is almost everyone else

McCaffrey entered his sixth training camp after another injury-plagued season saw him appear in only five games. McCaffrey's health has been a major concern for Panthers fans the last two years.

When healthy, McCaffrey's an elite offensive weapon. The problem is he simply hasn't been healthy lately. Since signing a four-year contract extension after his All-Pro season in 2019, McCaffrey has missed 23 of 33 games. He appeared healthy during minicamp in May, and he got through this summer's camp without any obvious injuries.

McCaffrey said he'd changed a few things about his physical routine entering camp. Don't expect him to play much in the preseason to avoid wear and tear. A healthy McCaffrey is critical to the team's success going forward.

Speaking of healthy players, the Panthers were fortunate to get through training camp without any major injuries to key players. There were a few bumps along the way, though. Tight end Ian Thomas could miss a couple of weeks with bruised ribs, while receiver C.J. Saunders is expected to be on the shelf for up to a month with a strained quad.

Second-year cornerback Jaycee Horn was limited during training camp as he rehabs a broken foot that led to season-ending surgery last year. Rhule said Wednesday that the staff was getting ready to "turn him loose."

3. A rebuilt offensive line is making noise

Not only does offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo have a quarterback competition on his hands, he's still trying to establish the best offensive line combination. The Panthers are expected to have multiple new starters on the front.

First-round pick and Charlotte native Ikem Ekwonu has been competing with the first and second units, alongside Brady Christensen and Michael Jordan, the starting tackle and guard, respectively.

Free agent signee Bradley Bozeman is currently listed as a co-starter at center with Pat Elflein. Austin Corbett is holding down the right guard spot, and right tackle Taylor Moton has really shown improvement this summer. Rhule praised Moton on the final day of camp, calling him the MVP.

A rebuilt offensive line that can protect the quarterback — be it Mayfield or Darnold — and open holes for Christian McCaffrey could be the difference in the Panthers challenging for a playoff spot or again picking in the top 10 in next year's draft.

The Panthers open the preseason at Washington on Aug. 13, facing former head coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders.

