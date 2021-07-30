Panthers training camp notebook: Friday, July 30

Quarterback Sam Darnold took extra reps with the first-team receivers while defenders spoke to reporters about various topics, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers training camp continues at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, as the team prepares for the 2021 season.

This is the second year for head coach Matt Rhule, but the first time the team has had a "normal" training camp after COVID-19 affected all aspects of the NFL last season.

On Friday, a pair of rookies made some nice plays to get the attention of fans and onlookers alike, including first-round selection Jaycee Horn. Horn got his first interception of training camp, picking off a Sam Darnold pass that was intended for DJ Moore.

COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

A few weeks ago, Darnold made national headlines when he said he wasn't sure if he'd get vaccinated. This week, it was reported that Darnold will be fully vaccinated as of Friday. But another Panther isn't.

Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who you might remember from a not-so-friendly welcome by South Carolina's finest, says he won't get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Nothing against it, but I'm not doing it," Perryman said.

Perryman said there was no pressure to get vaccinated despite the NFL's strict protocol against unvaccinated players and coaches.

"Baby LeBron"

Jeremy Chinn's rookie season was one to remember. The do-everything defender lined up in multiple positions and wound up on the All-Rookie team. But he's got a great nickname.

Baby LeBron. Perryman gave Chinn that nickname and cornerback Donte Jackson described the second-year player as a "physical freak."

Is "Action Jackson" back?

Donte Jackson says he's feeling great and is confident his toe injury last season is a distant memory.

"No need in asking questions about old wounds," Jackson said.

Jackson, who's entering his fourth season with the Panthers, said the injury was so frustrating he'd cry in the locker room when he was unable to play.

Marshall Mania

Rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. has made the most of his early camp reps. The second-round pick out of LSU has quickly established himself as an asset to the Carolina offense.

Marshall, who is listed at 6-foot-2, says he's actually two inches taller than that. He's also familiar with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who was at LSU as an assistant during the 2019 season.

