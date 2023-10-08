Panthers cancel final training camp practice due to weather

The Carolina Panthers will return to Charlotte Thursday ahead of Saturday's preseason game with the New York Jets, the team announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers training camp ended prematurely as the team canceled its final practice at Wofford due to the threat of severe weather across the Carolinas, the team announced.

The Panthers were scheduled to hold their second joint practice with the New York Jets Thursday ahead of the teams' preseason game Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Instead, Carolina will return to Charlotte to begin preparations for the preseason opener.

Football fans will now turn their attention toward seeing the Panthers on the field for the first time since Bryce Young was drafted No. 1 overall. Young has impressed virtually everyone that's seen him throughout the spring and summer, including Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

No Panthers - Jets practice in Spartanburg. That’s a wrap for camp at Wofford this year. https://t.co/LdNAduOoS6 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 10, 2023

The four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion offered some advice to Young and told reporters that Carolina is in good hands with the rookie.

"It's a long, long journey," Rodgers said. "It's about holding onto your confidence and enjoying the ride, enjoying the little things every day. But I think he's got a great head on his shoulders, and he'll be just fine."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.