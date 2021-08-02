Panthers training camp notebook: Monday, Aug. 2

Rookie defensive back Jaycee Horn had a big morning with two interceptions in 7-on-7 drills.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers training camp entered week two Monday on the campus of Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Monday's morning session started with head coach Matt Rhule rallying the team before drills. Rhule was unhappy with the team during Saturday night's open practice, saying the guys were a little too amped up in front of fans.

Horn makes the grade

First-round draft pick Jaycee Horn has quickly made a name for himself in camp. The former South Carolina Gamecock picked off two passes during 7-on-7 drills, one from Sam Darnold and PJ Walker apiece.

Sloppy pass attack

The Panthers' offense seemed to struggle at times, especially through the air. WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni noted a lot of dropped passes in 1-on-1 drills, plus the two interceptions in team competition. One of the interceptions went through tight end Ian Thomas' hands. It didn't take long for Rhule to call everyone in for a huddle.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule: “Today was not good enough. Today was really poor on offense at times.” @wcnc pic.twitter.com/TnrCSsqmSf — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 2, 2021

