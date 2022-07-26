Players report to Wofford College for Panthers training camp

Carolina Panthers reported to Wofford College for training camp as the 2022 season gets underway.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Carolina Panthers football season is practically here, as players reported to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp Tuesday.

All eyes were on quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will compete with Sam Darnold for the starting spot after being traded from the Cleveland Browns. Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Lincoln Riley, Mayfield's college coach at Oklahoma, filled him in on the former Heisman winner's work ethic and background.

"You're going to love him," Rhule said Riley told him.

As for Darnold, he enters training camp on the final season of his rookie contract in a prove-it year. He struggled last season, finishing with more turnovers (17) than touchdowns (14). He was also under pressure at all times, being sacked 35 times in just 12 games.

Sam Darnold: 'Competition is good'

Quarterback Sam Darnold showed up to camp with a lot of media attention as he battles Mayfield for the starting job. During a brief media huddle, Darnold said he welcomes the competition with Mayfield, saying they'll compete as i they're both the starter.

Sam Darnold says competition is always good & that both he and Baker are approaching the situation as if they are both the starting QB for the Panthers.@wcnc | #Panthers | #NFL | #NFLTrainingCamp | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/aqcDRp2vqY — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 26, 2022

Darnold also clarified any rumors that he wanted a trade, telling reporters he's "not in a position to do that."

Christian McCaffrey on OL help: 'Music to my ears'

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey arrived for his sixth training camp, saying he was excited to get back to work with the team in an environment without distractions. McCaffrey said he's "changed a little bit" of his physical regiment but didn't get into details.

He also weighed in on the quarterback battle.

"Two professionals ... They're both hungry, they both have massive chips on their shoulders," McCaffrey said of Darnold and Mayfield. "They're going to compete with respect."

Jeremy Chinn says the defense can improve

Safety Jeremy Chinn said the next step for Carolina's defense will be generating turnovers. To improve that part of his game, Chinn said he spent the offseason focusing on his conditioning, telling reporters many turnovers happen late in drives and games.

#Panthers S Jeremy Chinn says the next step for the defense is taking the ball away pic.twitter.com/1246y1mSs8 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 26, 2022

Head coach Matt Rhule also alluded to this during his news conference Monday.

DJ Moore's heartwarming, heart-shaped pillow

Wide receiver DJ Moore arrived at camp with some special luggage. He said he and his daughter have matching heart pillows. He brought his to camp, she has hers at home until he gets back for the season.

DJ Moore says him and his daughter have matching heart pillows - this year one special thing he brought to camp is her heart pillow & he left his at home for her. 💕 @wcnc | @idjmoore | #NFLTrainingCamp | #NFL | #Panthers | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/GoAaCFVqT0 — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) July 26, 2022

Moore also said he knew both Mayfield and Darnold from their time in the pre-draft process in 2018. All three players were first-round picks, with Mayfield going No. 1 overall to Cleveland.

Panthers report to training camp at Wofford College 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

Baker Mayfield arrives at camp

Mayfield arrived at Wofford a little before 8:30 a.m. He entered the facility with linebacker Shaq Thompson.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.