Ventell Bryant suspended without pay for first 2 games of Panthers regular season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ventell Bryant, a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season. It comes after an NFL spokesperson says Bryant violated NFL Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse.

The NFL confirms Bryant will still be able to participate in all practices and games in the preseason but will not play in or be paid for the first two games.

He will be able to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, per NFL guidelines.

