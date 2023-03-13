Panthers to sign safety Vonn Bell, reports say

Vonn Bell had a career-high four interceptions and two forced fumbles with the Bengals last season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers made another addition to their defense with the signing of free agent safety Vonn Bell.

Bell, who spent the previous three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, had a career-high four interceptions and two forced fumbles last season. News of his signing with the Panthers was first reported by NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Terms of the deal haven't been made public.

Carolina also reached an agreement with nose tackle Shy Tuttle Monday. Tuttle, who is originally from North Carolina, signed a three-year contract worth $19 million.

General manager Scott Fitterer has spent the last week making a plethora of deals, none bigger than the blockbuster trade that landed Carolina the No.1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Panthers sent wide receiver DJ Moore and a package of draft picks to Chicago in exchange for the top pick, which will presumably be used on a quarterback.

Head coach Frank Reich has spoken highly of Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's CJ Stroud, but the team could also select Anthony Richardson from Florida, or Kentucky's Will Levis. With a new quarterback all but a certainty, one report stated the Panthers would consider trading second-year quarterback Matt Corral.

