Panthers beat Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team 20-13

The Panthers went into the half with a 20-3 lead in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Carolina Panthers beat their old coach, Ron Rivera, and his Washington Football Team Sunday 20-13 thanks to a strong performance from Curtis Samuel receiving and rushing, and four takeaways by the defense.

Carolina (4-10) took advantage of poor play from Washington (6-8) starter Dwayne Haskins, who was stripped of his captaincy by head coach Ron Rivera earlier in the week.

Alex Smith was out with a calf injury. Washington came in to the game in position to win the NFC East after a loss by the New York Giants earlier in the day.