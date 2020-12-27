x
Panthers beat Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team 20-13

The Panthers went into the half with a 20-3 lead in Washington.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball as he is chased by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Carolina Panthers beat their old coach, Ron Rivera, and his Washington Football Team Sunday 20-13 thanks to a strong performance from Curtis Samuel receiving and rushing, and four takeaways by the defense. 

Carolina (4-10) took advantage of poor play from Washington (6-8) starter Dwayne Haskins, who was stripped of his captaincy by head coach Ron Rivera earlier in the week.

 Alex Smith was out with a calf injury. Washington came in to the game in position to win the NFC East after a loss by the New York Giants earlier in the day. 

Rivera coached the Panthers for nine seasons, and is the winningest coach in Carolina franchise history.

