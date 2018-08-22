CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After 11 years and 143 games, Charles Johnson is hanging up his cleats.

The team announced that Johnson is retiring from the NFL after spending his entire career with the Panthers. He will be celebrated at Bank of America Thursday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina drafted Johnson with the No. 83 overall pick in the 2007 draft out of Georgia.

After spending time as a reserve most of his rookie season, Johnson flourished once becoming a starter. From 2010-2013, Johnson became a force on the Panthers defense, racking up 44 sacks in four seasons. His career total was 67.5, which is second in Panthers history behind future Hall-of-Famer Julius Peppers. Johnson is also second to Peppers with 20 forced fumbles for the Panthers.

"My mindset was just to work," Johnson told Panthers.com. "I knew the work would get me where I wanted to be."

Johnson was cut by the team in February to free cap space. His final season was a tough one, as he served a four-game suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. It was also the first time since his rookie year that Johnson finished a season with no sacks.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC