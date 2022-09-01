Panthers part ways with special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn

Blackburn joined the Panthers staff in 2016 under Ron Rivera. He's been the team's special teams coordinator since 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' staff changes continued as the team parted ways with special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.

Blackburn broke the news on Twitter Tuesday, thanking the Panthers and the city of Charlotte for his time with the organization. Blackburn first joined the Panthers as a player in 2013.

He joined the Panthers staff as an intern in 2016 before taking a role as a special teams assistant in 2016 under Ron Rivera. The Panthers led the NFL with three blocked field goals that season. Blackburn was promoted to special teams coordinator in 2018, a position he held through 2021-22.

In 2019, kicker Joey Slye set a franchise record with eight field goals from 50 yards or more, and punter Michael Palardy was among the NFL's best at pinning teams deep.

Can’t thank the @Panthers enough for my time as a player and a coach. Unfortunately all good things must come to an end. I wish nothing but the best to the city of Charlotte and all my @Panthers players that I care so deeply for!! — Chase Blackburn (@Blackburn5793) January 11, 2022

Blackburn's final season saw ups and downs, including a game against Buffalo that saw the team have no kicker following Zane Gonzalez's injury in pregame warmups. as a result, the Panthers were unable to kick extra points or attempt field goals in the 31-14 loss.

He is the second coordinator to leave the Panthers this year, following offensive coordinator Joe Brady's midseason dismissal. Only defensive coordinator Phil Snow remains from Matt Rhule's original staff.

