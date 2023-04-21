Chris Simms breaks down the quarterback possibilities for the Panthers in the NFL Draft

The Panthers hold the No. 1 pick and are searching for a franchise quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which starts April 27. The team is clearly in need of a new, long-term quarterback.

NBC Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms shared his thoughts on the four top QB prospects leading up to the draft with WCNC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni.

Will Levis, Kentucky

6'4", 229 pounds

Chris Simms: "I think there's some big-time talent there to be had. Right? You know, I love the specimen of Will Levis. That's for sure. He's big, He's strong. He's a pretty good athlete, right? I mean, his arm is incredibly strong. So his release is pretty quick. So all of that, those are your positives. Now, let's just can we put that all together to be a really good quarterback? I don't know about that. It's all over the place. That's my thing with Will Levis. So you see things where you go, 'ooo, I like that. ooo, I like that.' But then you go, 'ooo, what, how did he miss that throw? Man, that guy was wide open. He really he missed him? Ooo, he threw with a different release here even though he didn't need to, and the pocket was clean.' Okay, so next play, and he's throwing the ball a little different on this play. You know, the mechanics are all over the place. The feet are all over the place. You know, the awareness of the pocket is a little all over the place that way, and I don't mean that, I'm like, this is obviously a first-round talent we're talking about. I'm just talking about comparing it to the other top guys and being able to start in the NFL right now and be successful. No, those are the things he needs to work on. There's still some raw aspects and some overall feel for the game that I don't love from Will Levis."

Anthony Richardson, Florida

6'4", 244 pounds

Chris Simms: "I think it's a little more project-ish than polish, right? It's a little in between there. I don't want to say it's a total project, right? There's enough there where you just go 'Wait, this isn't like a reclamation project where this guy is totally clueless, right?' So there's that there, you know, but yeah, there's some work to be done here, and kind of all the phases I talked about, you know, throwing the appropriate football the right trajectory, you know, some of the decision making and seeing the field. You know, all of that was just a little less than some of the top guys and then even to your point, you know, like again, with his pro day, you're right, you see somewhere you go 'Ooo Wow, oh, look at that ball went so far. Oh, man, that he threw that hard.' Oh, whatever. But, I want you to go back and go watch it again. Tell me how disjointed his dropped-back looks. Tell me how many times a receiver had to turn around or stop or slow down to catch a ball. And those are the things that I go 'Yeah, it's pretty, it looks good,' like we're talking about, but there's some things that need to be fixed for sure."

C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

6'3", 214 pounds

Chris Simms: "C.J. Stroud was my No. 1 quarterback for sure. Right? I mean, I, you said that you said it right. First off, he's the best pocket-passing quarterback. The best pure thrower of the draft. Doesn't mean he has the strongest arm? No, I mean, Levis might be able to throw it harder. Anthony Richardson harder, maybe, but they can't throw their fastball on control with the way C.J. Stroud can. C.J. Stroud is just every ... he makes so many NFL-caliber throws, it is laughable at times. That's why I loved watching him. You know, one, he's a great decision-maker. He's got all the clubs in the bag, the throw up different varieties of football. 'Ooo, I gotta throw touch over a linebacker. Ooo, I need to drive a ball into the cover to you know, hold the window on the right sideline.' Has enough power to do that. Throw the deep route. Oh, the guys on him like glue, just drop in his pocket. You know that. That, to me, is the big thing I saw, let alone plays big, moves in the pocket well, and his athleticism is being undervalued. But yeah, for me, C.J. Stroud was the offense at Ohio State. They didn't have a great running game. And they called the game and going, at least in my opinion, they called the game in 'Hey, drop back and we need you to make awesome throws,' right. And I know people go 'Well, it's Ohio State people are open.' Yeah. OK. I know they're open. They're open for all these guys. Sometimes. There's plenty of throws in every game where you go, this is glue. This is tight coverage, and he still puts the ball exactly where he needs to put it. So yeah, I'm a big fan of C.J. Stroud. And, you know, I think he would work really well with Frank Reich."

Bryce Young, Alabama

5'10", 204 pounds

Chris Simms: "I think some of the pizzazz and the highlights and the sexiness could fool some people with Bryce Young. And again, I know I'm a little lower on him than most. I really like him. I really do. There's a lot of awesome to like. I mean, you know, like C.J. Stroud, this is Bryce Young probably sees the field better than anybody in the whole draft. So he sees the field incredible, has ability to diagnose, go through, you know, reads and make the appropriate decision and throw, are all top notch. They are. My problem is, I don't know how it's going to translate to the NFL, and I don't necessarily always see plays where I go, 'Ooo, that's gonna translate to the NFL.' Like with C.J. Stroud moving in the pocket and throwing the 20-yard comeback into tight coverage, boom, all day long, right? Bryce Young, like a lot of his plays, I come away going, 'I don't know if that can really happen in the NFL.' I don't know if he'll have that type of time behind the line. I don't know that I've that type of separation to watch guys come at him, and then make them miss. Because he's extremely quick, and he can make people miss. That's amazing. He's very slick with all his releases. He's got a quick release, right and all that. But with all the 'wow' releases, there's not a lot of 'wow' throws to me. You know, I know some of the highlights will look at and go 'Ooo, wow.' But I expect all the first-draft quarterbacks to be able to hit the wide-open, 50-yard post down the middle. And I do want to say 'wow' to all of them. But that's not like, 'Wow, oh, that's a difference-making wow,' and where I get scared with him is, of course, the size. There's very few big-time NFL power-type throws, whether that's deep comebacks, back shoulders, you know, in cuts into a tight window. That bothers me about him and, added on to that, there's almost none when the pocket's collapsing and the quarters are getting tight. And to me that's live in the NFL. If you could tell me Carolina's definitely going to have the most dominant offensive line in the NFL for the next 10 years, and that it'll be just like Alabama, then, damn, I would think about making Bryce Young No. 1, but I'm not confident that it's gonna happen because it's the NFL and that doesn't happen. That's a college thing. And that's where I have a little trepidation about Bryce Young overall."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.