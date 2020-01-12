Christian McCaffrey launches charity for military members, veterans

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation is an official 501©3 aimed at "serving those who serve us."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced his new charity late Monday evening.

According to the official website:

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation serves as a catalyst for the community and country by supporting those who sacrifice daily for the benefit of many. We show up for our servicemen and women for standing at the front of the most critical challenges of our time.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation already has two initiatives as of now, the #22andyou and #22together.

22andyou is a fundraising effort started in March 2020 in support of front line workers, specifically in the Carolinas and Christian’s hometown of Denver, Colorado.

22together is an initiative in partnership with teammate Shaq Thompson, to use sports as a vehicle for change and to serve underserved youth in the Charlotte area.