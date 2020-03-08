Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of 2020 NFL season

Miller, a second-year player from Alabama, told the Panthers he is high risk for coronavirus and felt it was "best for his long-term future," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport .

Because he's considered high risk for COVID-19, Miller will be eligible for a $350,000 stipend that will not count against his salary for the 2021-22 season. Miller was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is the second Panthers player to opt out, but is the first player who was on last year's final 53-man roster to do so. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack also opted out of the season.