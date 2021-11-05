Charlotte City Council votes unanimously in favor of rezoning land favored for potential stadium development

City leaders addressed the rezoning petition Monday night, ultimately passing it unanimously.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rezoning request in Uptown Charlotte was unanimously approved by Charlotte City Council Monday. The 55-acre site owned by Charlotte Pipe & Foundry Company could be a potential location for a new Carolina Panthers stadium.

The land is located directly across from Bank of America Stadium near the interchange of Interstate 77 and Interstate 277.

Panthers owner David Tepper has been in discussions with Charlotte leaders about a new stadium for the team, with plans for an entertainment district nearby.

City leaders addressed the rezoning petition Monday night, ultimately passing it unanimously. The vote had previously been deferred to Dec. 20 after a public hearing date on Oct. 18 and a zoning committee hearing date on Dec. 1.

"You know, at some point that building [Bank of America Stadium] will fall down," Tepper said in June. "I said it before and I'll say it again. I'm not building a stadium alone. The community's going to have to want it."

Bank of America Stadium, which opened in 1996, is currently one of the oldest venues in the NFL. The Panthers, as well as Tepper's newest franchise, Charlotte FC, have made upgrades to the stadium to enhance the fan experience.

