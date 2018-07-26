CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s late July, NFL teams are reporting to training camp, and the hunger for football is at its peak. So, it should come as no surprise that sports talk shows and columnists nationwide are offering their predictions for the upcoming season. This includes Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, who has a less-than-flattering opinion about the Panthers in 2018.

During a segment of his show this week, Cowherd counted down the top 10 potential dumpster fires in the league and the Panthers come in at number five. Considering the team is coming off an 11-5 season through a slew of injuries and inconsistent play in its secondary, and Cam Newton had possibly the best offseason of his NFL career, you wouldn’t expect this opinion.

And speaking Cam, that’s exactly where Cowherd aims pretty much all of his criticism.

“They’ve never had back-to-back winning seasons under Cam, they’re getting frustrated with Cam, now they bring in Norv Turner to help Cam, and they’re division’s really, really good,” Cowherd said.

So Falcons are starting 6-1 playing Saints, Eagles, Panthers, Steelers in first 8 games, but the Panthers 3-5 against only 2 playoff teams in first 8? Do you do any research @ColinCowherd or do you just make up stuff to get a reaction? — Jack Sutherland (@jacksutherland) July 25, 2018

“Atlanta’s the best team, I think, in their division, maybe the best team in the NFC after Philadelphia. And New Orleans is real good.”

He wasn’t done.

“And what if they finish third and the Norv thing doesn’t work? And then people in the organization, halfway through the season, they’re 3-5, deep third place, Atlanta’s like 6-1, 7-1, and New Orleans is like 6-2, and people are bailing on Cam Newton because even Norv Turner can’t help him? Watch out for Carolina.”

But that’s nothing compared to what he said about Tamp Bay quarterback Jamies Winston.

“Listen, the kid’s not mature enough right now. It’s called franchise quarterback because it’s about the franchise,” Cowherd said. “Do you really want to give the keys to Jameis Winston? He’s been in trouble in college, now he’s in trouble in the NFL, he’s just not mature enough for the position.”

