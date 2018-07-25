CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Controversy is swirling around the Carolina Panthers just hours before the team reports to training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler is accused of assaulting a woman and throwing a drink in her face after an argument in Dallas, Texas earlier this month. Police said the woman wasn’t hurt during the incident, and as of Wednesday morning, no formal charges have been filed against the third-year player.

Dallas PD re: Vernon Butler incident. Says woman was not injured and reported a Class C assault offense, which is lowest misdemeanor in TX#Panthers say they just learned of allegations and are in the process of gathering info. pic.twitter.com/gGJf8ZFWE5 — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 24, 2018

Meanwhile, the rest of the team will report to the dorms at Wofford College for the team’s annual training camp, which has been held at Wofford, the alma mater of former owner Jerry Richardson, every year since the team joined the NFL in 1995. But that could soon be changing with new owner David Tepper.

During his introductory press conference, Tepper put an emphasis on the team’s facilities, most notably their practice field in uptown and Bank of America Stadium itself. It’s unclear what upgrades Tepper has in mind for both, but he made it clear the team needs to improve its practice facility. A new practice facility could mean a new location for the team’s training camp.

As for Wofford, the team’s contract with the school runs through 2019, so it’s possible this is the next-to-last year the team will hold camp in Spartanburg.

“I think a lot of these things can’t be done independently,” Tepper said. “I can’t talk about a practice field without talking about new stadiums, and as I’ve said before, I view this as the Carolina Panthers in both states, so we have to think about where we’re putting things.”

Currently, only 11 of the NFL’s 32 teams hold their training camp away from their main practice facilities, including the Panthers.

