Damar Hamlin, Panthers teaming up to teach players and staff CPR

The event will take place on Monday, April 3 at the Atrium Health Dome.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In an effort to have more people in the Charlotte community about lifesaving measures, the Carolina Panthers will be joined by Damar Hamlin to train players and staff on CPR and other skills.

The session will take place on April 3 at 10:45 a.m. at the Atrium Health Dome in Charlotte and is hosted by the American Heart Association.

According to a release, the CPR automated external defibrillator (AED) course provides the highest level of training in the lifesaving skills of CPR and how to use an AED.

Hamlin, Nicole Tepper, and Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association, will be special guest speakers at the event.

Kevin King, the Panthers' head athletic trainer, along with several Atrium Health and American Heart Association personnel will speak to participants.

The event will also be open to Panthers PSL owners.

Hamlin, the safety for the Buffalo Bills, is now associated with CPR and AED after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

First responders rendered CPR and an AED to Hamlin for 10 minutes before administering oxygen and an IV. He was then taken to a hospital and the game was suspended.

Hamlin received a wave of support from people across the country, even outside of NFL circles, as people wished him well on his road to recovery.