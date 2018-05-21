CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a couple of days, billionaire David Tepper is expected to officially become the new owner of the Carolina Panthers.

On Sunday, Tepper spoke publicly about the big news during an emotional commencement speech at Carnegie Mellon University. Tepper, who has donated over $100 million to the school, was awarded an honorary doctorate of business practice degree during the ceremony.

RELATED: David Tepper agrees to buy Panthers for $2.2B

RELATED: Tepper wants to keep Panthers in Charlotte, source says

During the speech, Tepper talked about growing up in a working-class neighborhood in Pittsburgh, all the way to becoming one of the most successful Wall Street traders of his era, amassing a reported net worth of $11 billion.

“This has been a hell of a week,” Tepper said. “A kid who couldn’t afford to go to an NFL game until well into his twenties is on the verge of getting the NFL’s approval to buy the Carolina Panthers. Not too shabby.”

RELATED: Five things to know about new Panthers owner David Tepper

He went on to speak about a father he said was abusive during his childhood.

“But I prayed to God that I would never be the same to my children,” Tepper said. “And I’m proud to say I broke that cycle.”

Tepper’s message was met with a standing ovation as he encouraged students to take hold of their future.

The NFL’s owners are expected to approve Tepper’s purchase of the team on Tuesday during the league’s annual spring meetings. The approval requires approval from three-fourths of the owners, although the vote is expected to be unanimous.

© 2018 WCNC