CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's no two ways about it, Julius Peppers will go down as one of the best players to ever play in the NFL.

After 17 seasons, Peppers is the only player in NFL history with both 150 sacks and 10 interceptions and his 159.5 sacks are good enough for fourth all-time, with 97 of those coming in a Panthers uniform.

Head coach Ron Rivera called him an iconic player and an even better man. His teammates shared their respect and paid tribute to Peppers' incredible career Friday on Twitter.

Michael Vick, who made his name in the NFL as quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons gave Peppers the ultimate compliment on NFL Network, saying, "the only player that I couldn't get away from in all of my career was Julius Peppers."

Quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers also paid tribute to Peppers, as did Hall of Famer Randy Moss and running back Adrian Peterson.

