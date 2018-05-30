CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers will have a new backup quarterback in 2018.
Derek Anderson tweeted the news Wednesday morning from Scottsdale, Ari., saying he appreciated his time with the team and thanked the fans for their support.
On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera said the team's backup for this season would likely already be on the roster, signaling that the veteran Anderson wouldn't be back in 2018.
Since joining the Panthers in 2011, Anderson started four games for Carolina, with his most recent start coming in a 40-7 loss to Seattle, in which Anderson’s lone pass attempt was intercepted. After the game, Rivera said Cam Newton was benched for violating the team’s dress code.
Anderson appeared in three games last year, completed just 2-of-8 passes for 17 yards. Before joining the Panthers, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.