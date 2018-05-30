CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers will have a new backup quarterback in 2018.

Derek Anderson tweeted the news Wednesday morning from Scottsdale, Ari., saying he appreciated his time with the team and thanked the fans for their support.

I appreciated my time with the @Panthers more than any of you know. Charlotte is where our family started and grew to 5! So much love! I came to you guys when I needed you more than you needed me. Nothing but love for all my teammates and coaches that made me a better person! — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) May 30, 2018

Can’t forget all of the great @panther fans as well and the many great memories our family will carry with us forever..#nfcchamps#sb50#mnf#tds#181 — Derek Anderson (@DAnderson314) May 30, 2018

On Tuesday, head coach Ron Rivera said the team's backup for this season would likely already be on the roster, signaling that the veteran Anderson wouldn't be back in 2018.

RR: I think our backup QB will come from the group we have now. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) May 29, 2018

Since joining the Panthers in 2011, Anderson started four games for Carolina, with his most recent start coming in a 40-7 loss to Seattle, in which Anderson’s lone pass attempt was intercepted. After the game, Rivera said Cam Newton was benched for violating the team’s dress code.

Anderson appeared in three games last year, completed just 2-of-8 passes for 17 yards. Before joining the Panthers, he played for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

