Free agent QB Derek Carr to meet with Panthers

Derek Carr, who was recently released by the Las Vegas Raiders, will meet with the Panthers at the NFL combine as he searches for his next team.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Free agent quarterback Derek Carr will meet with the Carolina Panthers in Indianapolis as the NFL combine gets started this week, a league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni.

Carr has already met with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Now, Carr will visit with Panthers officials about the possibility of joining the team in 2023.

Head coach Frank Reich said last week he wasn't sure if the team would bring Carr in for a meeting. Carolina enters the offseason with only one quarterback under contract: second-year QB Matt Corral. Both Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are free agents. But Corral didn't play at all as a rookie after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.

The general feeling among the Panthers front office is the team would prefer to build around a young quarterback, according to the Associated Press. General manager Scott Fitterer was in Seattle when the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in the third round and went on to win a Super Bowl and multiple division championships.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.