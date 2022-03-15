Deshaun Watson has been linked to several teams since the beginning of last season, including the Panthers. They're reportedly in the final four to land the star QB.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers' pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took another step forward this week, according to multiple reports.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watson met with the Panthers, as well as executives from the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns. He is expected to meet with the Atlanta Falcons Wednesday.

Rapoport said a decision is possible as soon as Wednesday. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he must give approval to any proposed trade by the Texans. According to Rapoport, the Panthers, Saints, Browns and Falcons are the four teams in the mix for Watson.

"Above all these teams, it seems like the Saints seem to have stood out as far as I can tell," Rapoport said on NFL Network.

It's unclear how much it would take for the Panthers to land Watson but multiple reports have indicated the Texans want at least three first-round draft picks and possibly some players, too.

Owner David Tepper has made it clear that he's interested in trading for Watson, and the Panthers have been linked to Watson rumors for months. Last week, it was announced that Watson won't face any criminal charges in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct from over 20 women. It's unclear if he will face any punishment from the NFL, and he sat out the entire 2021-22 season amid the uncertainty and his request for a trade from Houston.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is entering the final year of his contract with a guaranteed salary of $18.8 million. The Panthers traded for Darnold last April and immediately picked up his fifth-year option for 2022-23.

