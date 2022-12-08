DJ Moore appears to break up fight at Panthers Fan Fest

The Carolina Panthers' wide receiver jumped into the stands and appeared to stop a fight from escalating between fans.

WFMY News 2's Amanda Ferguson happened to be taking a video on the field when Moore jumped into the stands. She said she heard a commotion but couldn't see what had happened.

Video taken by Twitter user @keeppoundingTV appeared to show two men in a heated argument. Then you see Moore jump into the stands telling all parties involved to stop the fighting.

You can hear Moore say to fans, "Listen, listen, listen...we're at a family function."

(Note: You may hear some bad words in the video.)

It's unclear exactly what the fight was about, but it looks like Moore got the message across. Be cool, be nice, no fighting!