D'Onta Foreman will not return with Panthers, signs with Bears

Foreman rushed for over 900 yards in nine starts for the Panthers in 2022 but will not be coming back for a second year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After putting together the best season of his career with the Carolina Panthers, D'Onta Foreman has decided to take his talents elsewhere.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter stated that Foreman is signing with the Chicago Bears. Foreman will sign a one-year, $3 million contract with the Bears.

Foreman played last season with the Panthers after spending time with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

During the 2022 season, Foreman was thrust into the starting role after Carolina traded away starting running back Christian McCaffrey midway through the year.

Foreman excelled in the role, rushing for over 100 yards in three of his first four starts and helping turn the Panthers into a power-run team.

The best game of Foreman's season came in a Week 15 win over the Detroit Lions where he rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers set a franchise record for rushing yards.

Foreman finished the year with 914 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. He helped an otherwise anemic offense rank 10th in the league in rushing.

Despite Foreman's efforts, the Panthers chose to make a big splash in free agency and sign Miles Sanders to a four-year deal. Sanders rushed for over 1200 yards last season and helped the Philadelphia Eagles reach the Super Bowl.

With Sanders on the squad, Foreman looked elsewhere and will now look to take a big role for the Bears. Other running backs on the Panthers roster include Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear.

Chicago, who traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers, were led on the ground in 2022 by quarterback Justin Fields and running back David Montgomery. Montgomery has now signed with the Lions meaning Foreman could fill his position.