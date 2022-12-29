D'Onta Foreman wins NFC offensive player of the week after historic Panthers win

Foreman rushed for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A big reason why the Carolina Panthers are still fighting for a playoff spot this late in the season is the team's running game, and D'Onta Foreman is at the forefront of that effort.

Foreman and the Panthers put up a monster performance against the Detroit Lions as they easily won 37-23 to stay alive in the race for the NFC South. After rushing for 165 yards and a touchdown in the game, Foreman was selected as Week 16's NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Those 165 yards contributed to the franchise-record 320 yards the Panthers rushed for against the Lions on Saturday. Foreman was followed by Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 125 yards, and quarterback Sam Darnold, who managed 19 yards.

Foreman has quickly made Panthers fans feel better about Christian McCaffrey, the former Carolina All-Pro running back, being traded away after Week 6 to the San Francisco 49ers. Following McCaffrey's departure, the team was left with Foreman and Hubbard, who had a combined 71 yards on the ground after Week 6, and many thought the team's rushing efforts were lost.

But maybe interim head coach Steve Wilks knew what he had in Foreman. In his first start for the Panthers, Foreman rushed for 118 yards and helped Carolina get an upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Foreman has hit the century mark in four games this season, which is the most times he's accomplished that in his six-year career.

During the first five years of his career, Foreman has usually served as a backup. With the Houston Texans in 2017 and 2018, Foreman played behind Lamar Miller, and with the Tennessee Titans in 2020 and 2021, Foreman was slotted behind All-Pro Derrick Henry.

Foreman was similarly slotted behind McCaffrey to begin the 2022 season but has flourished in the starting role in the second half of the season.

This is the first time a Panthers running back has won offensive player of the week since Jonathan Stewart earned the award after Week 14 of 2017.