Donte Jackson grateful to be back following injury, excited for the development of Panthers defense

Jackson says he is back to 100% after suffering a torn Achilles late last season.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is back for the 2023 season after suffering a torn Achilles during the team's Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in 2022. Jackson spoke with WCNC Charlotte following the team's joint training camp practice with the New York Jets at Wofford College.

Q: Wednesday was the Panthers' first chance this training camp to go against another team. So just what are your takeaways from this first joint practice with the jet?

A: It was good. We came out with a lot of energy. A lot of guys were looking forward to this, you know, those guys had a preseason game and stuff already. So they were able to go against another team and just get that feel. But this is our first time so the energy was high on both sides of the ball, special teams, everybody came out ready, happy to just to be competing against somebody else. They were very professional. They were very organized. It was a good day. I think both teams got better today.

Q: You're back to 100% and ready to go. Tell me how you're feeling and how good it feels to be back on the field.

A: I feel great. It's actually a blessing. I just had times where I didn't even think I was gonna be able to be moving like normal or be able to be back out there running around with the guys. So just to be back in seven, eight months back to running and back to moving and not feeling anything. It's just a blessing. I'm just happy to have this opportunity, for real. The guys always, you know, keeping me up throughout the process. There's a long process about an eight-, nine-month recovery time. I was able to get it down to about seven, but definitely just getting to be back out there with them is great, man. I can't even explain it for you.

Q: Now you're back on the field, Jaycee Horn is back, Jeremy Chinn is healthy. So a lot of returning guys back on the field, some new faces as well, like Vonn Bell, how would you describe this defensive unit this year?

A: Oh, this defensive unit man, it can be lights out. This group, we spent a lot of time together off the field. We're big on communication. We have some great coaches man, Coach E, he's brilliant. He's a real football mind and everything he focuses on, it's the small details. I think we really take that off the field and put that together. You mentioned Vonn, he's one of those guys that just not even going to start to play until he knows everybody's where they need to be and everybody knows the information they need to know. Shaq has just been phenomenal this camp, just putting guys in position, learning the ins and outs of the defense so he makes sure he can put guys in position. I say that sky's the limit for this group. We have a lot of talented players. A lot of talented depth. We're just ready to hit the ground running and just show the world for real.

Thieves Ave. established circa 2015.



“Definitely gotta keep stuff like that alive. Everybody in the room knows it. We all know it. We just gotta get back on our thievery.” - Donte Jackson on Thieves Ave.



cc: @TreBos10#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/U8lpyhIZmH — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) August 9, 2023

Q: Thieves Ave. was a big thing. There was a sign in the locker room. I'm pretty sure you grabbed our camera once and yelled Thieves Ave. Are you bringing that back? Are we gonna see some more Thieve Ave. culture?

A: Definitely. Thieves Ave. is nothing that's gotta come back. Shout out to Tre Boston, man, Thieves Ave. is always going to be here. Those guys back in the day paved the way for us to be here and ever have this opportunity. So definitely got to keep stuff like that alive. I know everybody in the room knows it, we all know it. We just got to get back on our thievery. Thieves Ave. will never have to make a comeback because it's just branded in the organization.

Q: Still the fastest guy on the team?

A: I've been getting that all camp. I don't understand. A guy tears his Achilles and it's like people forget, but it's okay. I'm here to show you. I'm here to remind you. Yes, I'm still the fastest guy.