CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that first-round draft pick D.J. Moore officially signed his rookie contract with the team.

Moore, the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft, was the last of Carolina’s eight selections to sign his contract. Moore was named Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2017 after setting a single-season school record at the University of Maryland for receptions with 80.

RELATED: Panthers announce training camp schedule

Moore finished the 2017 season with 1,033 yards and eight touchdowns, which was made even more impressive when you consider he played with four different quarterbacks last year. In three seasons at Maryland, Moore started 35 of a possible 37 games and is fifth in school history with 146 career receptions.

During last week's mandatory minicamp, head coach Ron Rivera praised Moore's willingness to learn from the staff and his teammates.

“He’s done a great job. He’s come in, he’s learned, he’s asked the right kind of questions and he’s listened,” Rivera said. “He has assumed nothing and he’s humble. I think this young man has an opportunity to do some things early in his career.”

PHOTOS | Panthers minicamp

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC