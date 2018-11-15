CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "It's different."

That's how former Carolina Panther Charles Johnson describes life these days. After spending 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the Panthers, Johnson's still getting used to "normal" life, especially during football season.

These days it's Saturday, not Sunday, he looks forward to. After all, there are still dedicated fans, bright lights and passion. But now, instead of being surrounded by NFL players, his team is a group of 7- and 8-year-olds.

"You're going to learn patience," joked Johnson, who spends his free time coaching little league baseball and youth football. "Today was brutal, I'm not going to lie. We were very out of the norm today."

For a guy whose career was judged by wins and losses, it's an adjustment. He still wants to win, but if the kids come up short, cupcakes make everything better.

"I look at it like I'm volunteering to help these kids out," Johnson said. "I'm volunteering to help football and I'm volunteering to help football and I'm going to keep pressing it and keep trying to spread my knowledge to all these kids on whatever situation it is."

It's not just an opportunity to give back, though. It's a chance for Johnson to be there for his son in a way he couldn't when the demands of an NFL career kept calling.

"I'm loving the experience because you're so busy so much in the fall. I mean you don't get a chance to see his games or see his growth. And that's exciting for me because I didn't really get the time to spend and see that on a day-to-day basis," Johnson said.

And while Johnson says a lot of times he's bored, that isn't the case on Saturdays because even a win on an NFL Sunday can't take the place of what he's experiencing these days.

"Volunteering is probably a passion of mine, it ended up being a cool little gig," said Johnson.

