CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PANTHERS WIRE) -- Football seems small sometimes.

In a statement released by his new team, the New York Giants, former Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman announced Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with lymphoma and will begin treatment soon.

Recently, I underwent an annual physical, during which it was discovered I have lymphoma. Over the past week, I have undergone more testing to determine the course of treatment, which is scheduled to start in the very near future. The doctor’s outlook for the treatment and the prognosis is positive, and so am I.

Gettleman was Carolina’s GM from 2013-2017. He was fired by the Panthers last July and replaced by his predecessor, Marty Hurney. The Giants re-hired him in December and he has earned generally high grades for his first draft class since returning to New York.

Regardless of how you feel about how Gettleman ran the team when he was in Charlotte, this is obviously something that’s more important.

Our best wishes go out to Gettleman and his family.

