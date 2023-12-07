Former Panthers head coach George Seifert named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist

Seifert won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers before spending three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A two-time Super Bowl-winning coach that spent time with the Carolina Panthers could soon be enshrined as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history.

George Seifert was among the 60 nominees listed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced nominations for the senior and coach/contributor categories, with Seifert qualifying for the latter.

Seifert is most well-known for his days coaching the San Francisco 49ers from 1989 to 1996. The 49ers won the Super Bowl in his first year in charge after posting a 14-2 record. He got his second ring as a head coach in 1994 when the 49ers won their fifth title.

Seifert was a part of all five of the 49ers championships. Before he was a head coach, Seifert served as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator from 1980 to 1988. He helped the team win titles in 1981, 1984, and 1988 as an assistant.

While in San Francisco, Seifert's defenses were routinely among the best in the league. He oversaw future defensive Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott, Bryant Young, and Charles Haley, among others, during his time with the 49ers.

In 1996, the 49ers did not extend Seifert's contract with the team and he chose to resign. He left the team with 98 wins, a franchise record, and held a remarkable .766 winning percentage.

Seifert was convinced to coach Carolina before the 1999 season by former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson. The team was looking to improve from a disappointing 4-12 record that resulted in head coach Dom Capers being fired.

Seifert's time in Charlotte was a far cry from his championship-winning days with the 49ers.

In Seifert's first season as head coach, the Panthers improved to 8-8 and had a mid-level offense but suffered from an abysmal defense that ranked near the bottom of the league in points and yards allowed.

Things did not improve in 2000. Carolina finished 7-9 and saw a regression in offensive production. To make matters worse, Seifert ousted fan-favorite quarterback Steve Beuerlein at the end of the season despite him having a decent year following up a pro bowl season.

Seifert went with Chris Weinke as his starter for the 2001 season. Weinke was the 2000 Heisman Trophy winner and was drafted in the fourth round by the Panthers in the 2001 NFL Draft.

The resulting season was a catastrophic mess that still remains the worst season in Panthers history. Carolina won the opening game against the Minnesota Vikings before proceeding to lose the remaining 15 games on the schedule to finish with a dismal 1-15 record. Seifert was immediately fired following the season.

While Seifert's time in Carolina is mostly looked at negatively, he did bring in franchise greats Steve Smith and Kris Jenkins.

Seifert's 49ers credentials alone should make him a top candidate for Canton. He's one of only three coaches in NFL history with two Super Bowl wins to not already be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan are the other two.