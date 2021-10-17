GAME DAY BLOG: Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers in overtime 34 to 28

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.
We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.
Text us pics of you in your Panthers gear to 336-379-5775. You could see your photos on our newscasts.
WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021
4:45 pm. Vikings score touchdown in overtime beating Carolina Panthers 34 to 28.
4:40 p.m. Panthers, Vikings go into overtime
4:26 p.m. The two-point attempt is good! Carolina ties the game 28 to 28 with 42 seconds left in the 4th quarter!
4:25 p.m. Touchdown Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson!
4:24 p.m. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore gains yards for Panthers.
4:08 p.m. Panthers' kick is good. Panthers at 20, Vikings still in the lead with 28 with over 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
3:50 p.m. The kick is good. Vikings leading by 11 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
3:40 p.m. Vikings – 25, Panthers – 17 at end of 3rd quarter.
3:34 p.m. Adam Thielen touchdown for Vikings.
3:17 p.m. The extra point is good. Panthers take 5-point lead with 17 to 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.
3:15 p.m. Kenny Robinson with the recovery and score! Touchdown Panthers!
2:40 p.m. Your score at the half. Carolina Panthers – 10, Minnesota Vikings – 12
2:28 p.m. Panthers have the ball with over a minute left in the 2nd quarter.
2:16 p.m. The kick is good! Panthers now at 10, Vikings with 12.
1:53 p.m. Touchdown is confirmed for Minnesota Vikings, Vikings now up by 5.
1:44 p.m. 1st quarter ends with Panthers still in the lead. Panthers – 7, Vikings – 6.
1:23 p.m. And the kick is good. Vikings fumble leads to Panthers touchdown. Panthers leading with 7 points. Panthers -- 7, Vikings -- 3.
1:22 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!
1:10 p.m. Vikings leading by 3 just 10 minutes from the start of the game in the 1st quarter.
12:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings
