GAME DAY BLOG: Minnesota Vikings beat Carolina Panthers in overtime 34 to 28

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021

4:45 pm. Vikings score touchdown in overtime beating Carolina Panthers 34 to 28.

4:40 p.m. Panthers, Vikings go into overtime

4:26 p.m. The two-point attempt is good! Carolina ties the game 28 to 28 with 42 seconds left in the 4th quarter!

4:25 p.m. Touchdown Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson!

4:24 p.m. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore gains yards for Panthers.

4:08 p.m. Panthers' kick is good. Panthers at 20, Vikings still in the lead with 28 with over 4 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

3:50 p.m. The kick is good. Vikings leading by 11 with 10 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

3:40 p.m. Vikings – 25, Panthers – 17 at end of 3rd quarter.

3:34 p.m. Adam Thielen touchdown for Vikings.

3:17 p.m. The extra point is good. Panthers take 5-point lead with 17 to 12 against the Minnesota Vikings.

3:15 p.m. Kenny Robinson with the recovery and score! Touchdown Panthers!

Frankie Luvu blocks the punt.

Kenny Robinson scoops it up for the TD.



Panthers lead 17-12 with 6:49 left in the 3rd. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

2:40 p.m. Your score at the half. Carolina Panthers – 10, Minnesota Vikings – 12

Let’s just tell it like it is. That was a rough looking half of football for the #Panthers



Darnold 5-18, 60 yards, 1 int

DJ Moore w/ 1 catch for 18 yards

Robby Anderson 1 catch for 0 yards!



Yet Carolina only trails 12-10.



This is unacceptable 😳😳 #KeepPounding@WFMY — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 17, 2021

Vikings 12 Panthers 10 at the half. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

2:28 p.m. Panthers have the ball with over a minute left in the 2nd quarter.

2:16 p.m. The kick is good! Panthers now at 10, Vikings with 12.

1:53 p.m. Touchdown is confirmed for Minnesota Vikings, Vikings now up by 5.

1:44 p.m. 1st quarter ends with Panthers still in the lead. Panthers – 7, Vikings – 6.

Greg Joseph 2/2.



Panthers lead by 1 with 2:57 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

1:23 p.m. And the kick is good. Vikings fumble leads to Panthers touchdown. Panthers leading with 7 points. Panthers -- 7, Vikings -- 3.

Vikings fumble leads to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown.



Panthers lead 7-3 with 8:27 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

1:22 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!

1:10 p.m. Vikings leading by 3 just 10 minutes from the start of the game in the 1st quarter.

Greg Joseph's FG is good.



Vikings lead 3-0. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

12:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings

Good morning from Charlotte ☀️ pic.twitter.com/67nHaMXpEx — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

