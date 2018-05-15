CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charleston businessman Ben Navarro released a statement Tuesday after reports surfaced that hedge fund manager and Pittsburgh Steelers minority owner David Tepper was finalizing a deal to purchase the Carolina Panthers.

"It would have been a privilege to become the stewards of this iconic franchise."



Navarro was reported as one of the final bidders in the process of purchasing the team, reportedly offered $2.6 billion to acquire the Panthers. He was reportedly seeking more members to join his pitch, including NFL legend Peyton Manning.

"My family and I are grateful to have had the opportunity to be included as a potential buyer for one of the premier assets in all of the Carolinas — the Panthers football team. It would have been a privilege to become the stewards of this iconic franchise to ensure its home remains in the Carolinas where it belongs, to establish a new era of leadership and excellence on and off the field, and to leverage the team's NFL platform to further our quest to help all children gain access to a great education. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the colleagues, business associates, and community and philanthropic partners who supported us. We wish the Panthers and their fans every success going forward."

