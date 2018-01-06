CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a season of change, one thing remains a constant for the Carolina Panthers — veteran tight end Greg Olsen.

The Pro Bowler signed a two-year contract extension this offseason that will keep him in Charlotte through 2020. And after missing time due to injury for the first time in his career last season, Olsen’s out to prove that he can still play at an elite level.

Olsen recently sat down with NBC Charlotte’s Kelsey Riggs to discuss what he learned while sidelined, what he’s hoping to accomplish this year and his plans after football.

Before signing his contract extension, Olsen was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Panthers, and with interim general manager being named the permanent GM after Dave Gettleman’s dismissal last July, it was an opportunity for Olsen to make plans for what could be the final negotiation of his career. He auditioned with ESPN for an analyst role on Monday Night Football, but Olsen said the audition was merely exploratory, and he wasn’t planning on retiring.

“All those other things were kind of out there and were all conversations that came up and paths that we at least pursued, from an exploratory standpoint,” said Olsen, who served as an analyst for FOX during the Los Angeles Rams-Minnesota Vikings game last year while injured. “I just felt like I had too much left in the tank. I didn’t want to go out that way.

“Even if I wasn’t injured last year, I just didn’t see myself walking away this year. I still enjoy coming around, I still enjoy playing and practicing, even this time of year. And I feel like there would’ve been a lot of ‘what ifs’ had I walked away early.”

On April 26, the Panthers made it official, signing Olsen to a two-year deal worth $8.55 million per season with a max value of $10.05 million. The contract rewarded Olsen, who made NFL history by being the first tight end to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, by making him the highest paid tight end in the league.

The two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award finalist said it was important for him and his family to get a deal done with Carolina. Since being traded to the Panthers in 2011, Olsen’s been a cornerstone in the local community, helping raise millions of dollars for Levine Children’s Hospital through his HEARTest Yard program. Last November, Olsen and his wife Kara pledged $750,000 to the hospital for the region’s first cardiac neurodevelopmental program.

Olsen’s son TJ was born with a rare heart condition that required several surgeries early in his life. Doctors told the family they weren’t sure how their young son would do after the surgeries. Five years later, mom Kara said TJ is proud of his scar and doesn’t see himself any different as other kids despite the possibility of difficult hurdles down the road in life.

“It is hard and we really try to keep things in perspective,” Greg said. “The fact that TJ can hang out there and do what he’s doing at five years old is really a miracle.”

The support from Charlotte and surrounding communities wasn’t lost on the veteran tight end.

“Charlotte has really become home, and it became home very quickly after being traded here,” Olsen explained. “With everything we’ve gone through off the field personally, the community has been very good to us. The community has really embraced our family and made us feel very welcomed and supported.

“To know that I’m going to play a little bit longer and put down roots here, like our plan was all along, it feels good. My kids don’t want me to ever stop playing, so they’ll eventually be heartbroken, but they love Charlotte. It’s a great place to raise a family.”

On the field, Olsen said this was the first time he’s had an offseason filled with rehab after dealing with a broken bone in his foot last year. He missed eight games and finished last season with a career-low 191 receiving yards. On top of that, he’s still learning the approach from new offensive coordinator Norv Turner. The 32-year NFL veteran coach helped the Dallas Cowboys win two Super Bowls in the 1990s, and is expecting big things from Olsen.

“I’ve enjoyed his energy, I enjoy his approach,” Olsen said. “He wants things done a little different than I’ve done in the past, so he keeps me on my toes.”

But Olsen said he gained something from his injury he’d never get while playing: an even greater appreciation of the sport and the opportunity to live his dream.

“Just how much you enjoy being around. The game’s one thing, but just being around the guys, the plane rides, the bus rides, the practice, the locker room,” Olsen said. “You know, you kind of feel like a little bit of an outsider. You can’t really give much input, you’re not out there playing, you’re not out there sweating and working, you’re just kind of sitting on the sideline watching.

“I always felt like I appreciated it, but maybe you feel you appreciate it a little bit more with that sort of perspective. I learned my lesson, I don’t need to learn it again.”

